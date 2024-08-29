NEVER FORGET! Jocelyn Benson and Dana Nessel Hid the LARGEST ELECTION FRAUD SCANDAL in State History from the People of Michigan in 2020

On Tuesday, Michigan’s tyrannical SOS, Jocelyn Benson, shared a video on social media where she threatened election officials in local communities. “We will come for you,” if you dare to refuse to certify the election results, she warned.

WATCH: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a threat to any local election officials who choose to withhold certification of election results in the event of fraud "WE WILL COME FOR YOU…" In other words, they plan to cheat AGAIN, and she's getting ahead of the… pic.twitter.com/dIyTCiodfN — George (@BehizyTweets) August 27, 2024

This was rich coming from Jocelyn Benson, one of the most tyrannical far-left politicians in America today.

Jocelyn Benson is so corrupt that she has just this week lost her eighth election-related lawsuit lawsuit as she once again was shot down while attempting to skirt the law.

And NEVER FORGET that it was Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and crooked cohort Dana Nessel who hid the largest election fraud scandal in state history from the Michigan public in 2020.

The Gateway Pundit broke this report one year ago – three years after it took place – on the GBI Strategies Scandal.

The Gateway Pundit broke this story after our Michigan sources obtained a copy of the police report nearly three years after they launched their investigation into GBI strategies – a far-left voter registration company that was funded by Joe Biden and the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Here again is one of our several reports on this massive voter registration scandal.

By Jim Hoft, Ben Wetmore and Patty McMurray

Special thanks to Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo and Kanekoa the Great.

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit broke a BLOCKBUSTER REPORT on 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

The investigation had been buried by politicians, government investigators and the press.

On October 8, 2020, only one month before the 2020 general election, Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a black female, whose name was later redacted from the police report, dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office. Clerk Meisch immediately noticed that the stacks of registrations included the same handwriting, non-existent addresses, and incorrect phone numbers.

The Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate. On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG.

An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.

During their investigation, the state police discovered the women worked for GBI Strategies. This was included in their police report. The group had temporary offices in numerous Michigan locations. The police also identified Gary Bell as the head of the organization.

When the police inspected the GBI Strategies office near Muskegon they found semiautomatic guns, silencers/suppressors, burner phones, a bag of pre-paid cash cards, and incomplete registrations, in an office space that was styled as an eyeglasses store that had gone defunct.

There were never any arrests. And the investigation was turned over to the FBI where it went to die, just like all of the other Democrat voter fraud investigations. Back in November 2020 Bill Barr appointed a notorious DOJ attorney who covered up voter fraud crimes.

There has always been unanswered statistical irregularities about absentee ballots from the 2020 election. These irregularities suggest massive, systemic, voter fraud among absentee ballots. Viewing the percentage of the vote each candidate won from absentee voters precinct by precinct, one can see a very suspicious correlation between the candidates in 2020 that does not exist in 2016. This suggests there was major electronic manipulation of votes combined with the physical ballots placed to back up those fraudulent votes.

There is no argument that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a far-left Democrat, sent out absentee ballot requests without a legal request on file to every voter. There is no argument that Benson then used illegal interpretations of the law to presume that all voter signatures were a ‘match’ between the signatures on file and the ones on the ballots, even when they didn’t match.

Using COVID as the pretext, Democrats set the stage for scores of absentee ballots that would never receive scrutiny as to whether they were valid or not.

And even if some illegal ballots were caught by challengers or honest poll workers, most challenged ballots in left-wing jurisdictions were routinely ignored. 2020 Voter Fraud witnesses repeatedly noted that the ballot challenging process was ignored and suppressed.

Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is herself a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.”

Read the rest here:

This glut of insecure and accessible ballots, which could even be sent to third-party addresses or sent to addresses abroad, was ripe for fraud.

And the one company that was active in Michigan and who, according to the police report from the Muskegon Police, engaged in such fraud was GBI Strategies.

WHO IS RUNNING GBI STRATEGIES?

GBI Strategies LLC is a left-wing campaign consulting company run by Gary Bell with a mailing address in Alexandria, Virginia. A quick online search also shows that GBI Strategies, LLC is located in Tennessee. Gary Bell has a limited presence online. He keeps a low profile despite his impressive resume.

According to Compmo Group Gary Bell manages over 70 "organizing operations" in 20 states and lends logistical and consulting support to another 7 states.

Bell brags about managing 70 different campaigns and worksites simultaneously. Bell also brags about doing "IE's" or "Independent Expenditure" campaigns for groups whose spending on campaign-related actions would not otherwise be disclosed or publicly available.

Bell appears to be part of the campaign-world 'deep state' on the left: the ones actually getting left-wing candidates into office.

CompMo Group has more on Gary Bell. He started in Washington DC. This bio says Bell leads HUNDREDS of field managers and THOUSANDS of canvassers.

Gary Bell has links to a wide variety of far-left political groups, including the DSCC, DNC, Black PAC, IBEW and SEIU to name a few.

WHO IS FUNDING GBI STRATEGIES?

FEC filings show that the far-left Black PAC organizations paid GBI Strategies $11,254,919 in 2020.

Via Kanekoa the Great:

Committee: Black PAC

Payee: GBI Strategies LLC

Candidate: Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Address: 5809 Fifer Dr. Alexandria, VA, 22303

Purpose: Canvassing

Year-To-Date: $11,254,919

So Black PAC paid GBI Strategies LLC $11 million to canvas for the 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign?

AND GBI Strategies was also working with the Hillary Clinton Campaign in 2016.

$58,599 from Hillary Clinton to GBI Strategies during the 2016 election.https://t.co/PbPO8wwxK5 pic.twitter.com/ivqxWax0vv — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 9, 2023

Obviously, Hillary Clinton did not pay them enough!

GBI Strategies was being paid by Democrats for several cycles now. Now we know why they were spending so much on this organization.

We've always known the 2020 election was fraudulent. We have been documenting it for years. The mainstream media tried to gaslight America about the 2020 coup. But only the Gateway Pundit keeps bringing the receipts.

Our series on GBI Strategies will continue...