MUST SEE: The Phenomenon Continues… Special Edition Caitlin Clark B-Balls Sell Out Before Wilson Could Post Their Official Announcement Online – Clark Is Now ESPN’s 4th Most Popular Active Sports Figure in Country – MEN OR WOMEN

Caitlin Clark continues to make history.

The WNBA rookie star is already breaking records and filling stadiums to capacity at every game.

in May, WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark signed a a multiyear partnership with Wilson that will include a signature basketball collection. The only other athlete in history who had a signature collection with Wilson was NBA great Michael Jordan – decades ago.

On Monday, Wilson Sporting Goods teased the release of their special edition Caitlin Clark basketballs.

Wilson wrote on X: “We know what you’re thinking: “What’s in the box?”

– Brilliant!

But what happened next was truly amazing.

Caitlin Clark fans began sharing the announcement on social media.



And within hours the Wilson Caitlin Clark basketballs sold out — BEFORE Wilson posted their official announcement!

Clark sold out the Wilson basketballs in under 30 minutes!

It’s release was teased yesterday but Clark fans found the listing and it sold out before Wilson could post their official announcement pic.twitter.com/0zi4zwVKqC — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 20, 2024

That’s not all – The Wilson Caitlin Clark Repetition basketball collection sold out in 11 hours last month in July!

It’s good times for Wilson Sporting Goods!

This should come as no surprise. Caitlin Clark is currently the 4th most popular active athlete according to ESPN – Man or Woman!

That’s unheard of for women’s sports!

Caitlin Clark has now become ESPN’s fourth most favorited active athlete The only athletes ahead of her:

LeBron James

Tiger Woods

Stephen Curry#WNBA pic.twitter.com/95uwrYJRTW — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 21, 2024

It makes you wonder why the WNBA continues to snub this legend?