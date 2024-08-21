MUST SEE: The Phenomenon Continues… Special Edition Caitlin Clark B-Balls Sell Out Before Wilson Could Post Their Official Announcement Online – Clark Is Now ESPN’s 4th Most Popular Active Sports Figure in Country – MEN OR WOMEN

The Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces game drew the largest WNBA crowd in 25 years In July. 20,366 fans showed up on Tuesday night to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces at the T-Mobile arena.

Caitlin Clark continues to make history.
The WNBA rookie star is already breaking records and filling stadiums to capacity at every game.

in May, WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark signed a a multiyear partnership with Wilson that will include a signature basketball collection. The only other athlete in history who had a signature collection with Wilson was NBA great Michael Jordan – decades ago.

On Monday, Wilson Sporting Goods teased the release of their special edition Caitlin Clark basketballs.
Wilson wrote on X: “We know what you’re thinking: “What’s in the box?”

But what happened next was truly amazing.

Caitlin Clark fans began sharing the announcement on social media.

And within hours the Wilson Caitlin Clark basketballs sold out — BEFORE Wilson posted their official announcement!

Clark sold out the Wilson basketballs in under 30 minutes!

That’s not all – The Wilson Caitlin Clark Repetition basketball collection sold out in 11 hours last month in July!

It’s good times for Wilson Sporting Goods!

Caitlin Clark inspects the Wilson special edition basketballs before their release. The basketballs sold out in 30 minutes.

This should come as no surprise. Caitlin Clark is currently the 4th most popular active athlete according to ESPN – Man or Woman!
That’s unheard of for women’s sports!

It makes you wonder why the WNBA continues to snub this legend?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 