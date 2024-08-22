Multi-Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Scolds America at DNC Convention- Says She’s Been a Victim of Income Inequality (VIDEO)

Multi-billionaire Oprah Winfrey portrayed herself as the REAL victim last night at the DNC Convention in Chicago.

Oprah, who likes to complain about the country that made it possible for a poor black woman to become a multi-billionaire, told the far left audience that she was the victim of income inequality and division.

Oprah: From the Redwood forest, love those Redwoods, to the Gulf Stream waters. I’ve seen racism and sexism and income inequality and division. I’ve not only seen it, at times, I’ve been on the receiving end of it.

Meanwhile, the rest of America is trying to decide how they can afford food and rent this month under Joe Biden.

Poor Oprah. Life is hard for America’s billionaire class.

This was after Winfrey accused Republicans of trying to scare voters, something the Democrats have been doing non-stop for years now. She accused Republicans of trying to pit Americans against each other, something that Democrats have made a living out of.

Did America really need to be scolded by billionaire Oprah Winfrey?

Video via End Wokeness.

