MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Media for Carrying Trump Presser: ‘It’s 2016 All Over Again’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell had a rough day today.

He is absolutely beside himself over the fact that news networks, including his own, carried Trump’s presser. He is also angry that they didn’t fact check Trump in real time, something the media never does for Democrats.

Finally, O’Donnell was angry that the networks didn’t carry Kamala Harris’s canned speech in Michigan.

FOX News reports:

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell criticizes own network for covering Trump presser but not airing Harris speech MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell criticized the media, including his own network, for fully covering former President Trump’s Thursday press conference but not airing a campaign speech by Vice President Harris in its entirety. “It’s 2016 all over again,” O’Donnell said on “The Last Word” Thursday night. “The same mistakes are being made. I have never seen an industry slower at learning from its own stupid mistakes than the American news business. And you cannot expect them, in the next 89 days, to figure out what they have not been able to figure out in nine years: how to cover a Trump-for-president campaign.” Trump gave a widely covered, lengthy press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. On the same day, Harris held a campaign rally in Michigan, and she also gave brief, informal remarks to reporters on the tarmac at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. “Donald Trump proved once again today that he is not smart enough to do a news conference by saying something that was provably false in every response he gave to every single question,” O’Donnell said, calling most of Trump’s statements during his press conference “knowing lies” and “falsehoods.”

This monologue is hilarious:

"It was 2016 all over again today … the same mistakes are being made" — @lawrence pic.twitter.com/CxfddzLjuX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2024

O’Donnell takes himself so seriously. It’s kind of funny to watch him lose it.