MSNBC Contributor Praises Tim Walz, Suggesting He Will Teach White People Not to Fear the ‘Joy’ That’s Coming (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas appeared on Morning Joe this week and praised the choice of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Naturally, he made it all about race, suggesting that Walz alongside Harris will make it easier for older, white people to see the ‘joy’ that will unfold under their administration. He even suggested that Walz will make people see the “joy in having your boss be a Black woman” whatever that means.

Identity politics is everything for the left. It’s all they care about.

MSNBC guest celebrates ‘joy’ of Walz having his ‘boss be a Black woman,’ says he’s a ‘PSA for White folks’ Anand Giridharadas, a guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said that there was “joy” in Gov. Tim Walz having his “boss be a Black woman” on Wednesday and added that he was a “PSA for White folks.” “[Walz] is telling older folks and White people, ‘you do not need to be afraid of the future.’ There is joy in the future. There is joy in having your boss be a Black woman. There is joy in what is coming, and I think he is going to teach lots of people in addition to whatever role he plays in the election and in the White House,” Giridharadas said. “He’s going to teach lots of people through his role in the culture.” In a post on social media after his appearance on MSNBC, Giridharadas added that Walz “is a PSA for white folks, older folks, men, rural dwellers, and others: You don’t need to be afraid of the future.”

People on the left keep calling Trump and Vance weird. What would they call this?