Michigan Trucker Slams Biden and Harris Economy: ‘We Gotta Get Donald Trump Elected With JD as His VP!’ (VIDEO)

When JD Vance was in Michigan today, the owner of a local trucking company was given a chance to speak and he slammed the economy and inflation produced by the Biden/Harris administration.

He said that his company has tried to expand and to give their workers raises but that it hasn’t been possible. He then said that he wants to get Trump elected with JD Vance as his VP.

Working people know who will be better for the economy and it’s not Kamala Harris.

Watch:

"We've tried to give raises to our guys but when inflation goes up 20% since 2021 under this administration, it's a little hard to keep up… We gotta get Donald Trump elected with JD as his VP!" — Michigan Trucker details the horrors of Kamalanomics pic.twitter.com/ylSqAqoDs9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

WLNS News has more on Vance’s remarks at the event:

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance visited Kent County Wednesday to rally support for former President Donald Trump, focusing largely on the economy and manufacturing jobs. The senator from Ohio spoke at Cordes, Inc., a materials trucking company on Sedroc Industrial Drive SW in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. “We’re going to take back the White House, we’re going to restore American manufacturing, we’re going to restore our whole country and it’s going to start right here in the state of Michigan,” Vance said, prompting cheers and clapping from the group of supporters gathered at the event. He took aim at Democrats’ energy policies, criticizing green energy initiatives and saying they were made with donors in mind rather than working people. He promised more domestic oil production under a Trump White House. “It is normal Americans — we know this — who suffer the most when politicians like Kamala Harris fail to do their job,” Vance said. “This November, we’re going to turn the page, my friends, on a generation of failed leadership. We’re going to make America great again and we’re going to do it by electing Donald J. Trump president of the United States.”

Working people in Michigan had better choose wisely in November.