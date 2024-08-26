Megyn Kelly is Smashing the Fake News Media… Has More YouTube Views Than NBC, CBS, CNBC, and BBC Combined!

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is smashing the lying fake news media with her eponymous podcast.

Kelly, who launched the The Megyn Kelly Show back in 2020 following her departure from NBC News, is now drawing more views on her YouTube channel than NBC, CBS, CNBC and the BBC combined.

Semafor reports:

When then-host Megyn Kelly was pushed out of NBC News in 2019, many television network insiders thought her broadcast career was likely over. Instead, now Kelly is nearly as popular as ever. According to audience figures highlighted by Kelly’s team for Semafor, Kelly’s show is now not only one of the most listened-to programs on SiriusXM, but it’s also one of the top ten podcasts in the country and its viewership is eclipsing that of some mainstream news outlets on YouTube. Kelly boasts that despite the fact that she only has six staffers, she has managed to get numbers that put her in the range of the accounts of legacy media outlets. The Megyn Kelly Show’s YouTube channel, which has 2.3 million subscribers, had 116.8 million views in July — more views than the official channels for NBC News (78 million) CBS News (83 million), Sky News (87 million), the BBC News (72 million) and CNBC (17 million).

“On-camera is how people are used to getting their news from me, so it likely feels familiar,” Kelly told the outlet.

“I am also half Italian, half Irish, so if you choose to watch the show, you will definitely glean something from the hand gestures and facial expressions that you might not always pick up on from listening alone. With the news what it is these days, sometimes an eye-roll, forehead slap, or pen-throw is absolutely required.”

While Kelly was once a contentious figure among the conservative grassroots because of her clashes with Donald Trump, her popularity has soared in recent years as a result of her engaging interviews and criticisms of leftist ideology.

Last month, Kelly made clear that she would be supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and would "walk over broken glass" in order to vote for him.

"I’ve previously disclosed he will have my vote, and I am now one of the people who will walk over broken glass to make sure I cast my vote,” Kelly said following the failed assassination attempt against him last month. “And I know I won’t be alone.”