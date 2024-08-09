Meathead Rob Reiner and Other Assorted Liberal Hollywood Dopes Overjoyed About Choice of Tim Walz for VP

While most Americans are disgusted by the stolen valor of Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz, all the usual suspects in Hollywood are just overjoyed that she picked someone so left wing.

Rob Reiner and the rest have been posting messages on Twitter this week talking about how Tim Walz being on the ticket gives them hope and even makes them want to dance.

It’s just another reminder of how completely out of touch this crowd is with average Americans.

Breitbart News reports:

Hollywood Falls in Line to Support Harris Leftist VP Pick Tim Walz: ‘Let’s Kick Ass’ The latest Hollywood script revision has dropped — it’s Tim Walz, not Josh Shapiro — and left-wing celebrity influencers are falling in line to learn their new talking points: he’s “awesome,” “irresistible,” “strong,” and a “winner.” There’s a “joyous feeling” going around the country. Even, “I’m Walzing on air!” As recently as yesterday, Hollywood elites seemed pretty convinced that Kamala Harris was going to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her vice presidential running mate. Deadline even reported that Shapiro’s name was “echoed around town” as an almost certainty. But it was not to be. Instead of Shapiro — who is moderate, Jewish, and has defended Israel’s right to exist — Kamala Harris chose the radical leftist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), whose political record shows unambiguous support for transgender medical procedures for children. He also declined to stop radical left-wing rioters from besieging Minneapolis during the BLM riots of 2020 — all while implementing a COVID snitch hotline to report any lockdown non-compliance.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Harris/Walz. Let’s kick ass! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 6, 2024

Gov. Tim Walz is a winner. What a great ticket! Many reasons to celebrate today! #HarrisWalz2024 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 6, 2024

With @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz there's a new sense of optimism, energy & unity. There's a joyous feeling that we can finally put the politics of anger, resentment & divisiveness behind us & truly be the United States of America! #ANewHope https://t.co/R43wde4fVa — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 6, 2024

Congraulations, @Tim_Walz! You embody so many of the traits we try to instill in our kids: you're smart, kind, thoughtful, empathetic, and patriotic. Combined with your experience as a teacher, veteran, a member of Congress, and a governor, these traits will make you a great VP!… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 6, 2024

VP Harris has decided!! It’s the awesome, irresistible MN Gov. Tim Walz !! — Mia Farrow ️‍ (@MiaFarrow) August 6, 2024

It’s all so predictable, isn’t it? They would support a common household broom as long as it had a ‘D’ after its name.