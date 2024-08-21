Meathead Rob Reiner Defends Anti-Israel Radicals at the DNC But Called Tea Party Protesters ‘Nazis’ in 2010

Hollywood liberal Rob Reiner is at the Democrat National Convention and was asked for his thoughts on the radical anti-Israel protesters who have been protesting outside the event.

Reiner defended them and cited their constitutional right to free speech and to protest. It’s a little strange because back in 2010, he compared Tea Party protesters to Nazis.

So people who support Hamas are good but Tea Party people are Nazis?

From FOX News:

Rob Reiner praises Harris camp, DNC for ‘protecting’ anti-Israel agitators’ ‘right to protest’ Actor and director Rob Reiner praised the Harris campaign for supporting anti-Israel agitators’ right to protest the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Monday. Reiner briefly spoke with Fox News Digital on the first night of the DNC, just hours after protesters broke through multiple rounds of fencing and nearly breached the event’s security perimeter. Asked about his thoughts on the demonstrations, Reiner said, “Well, that’s what’s … great about America. That we have the right to protest, and that we give everybody the freedom to protest. It’s in the Constitution. “And this campaign is about protecting the Constitution and protecting those people’s right to protest outside,” Reiner said.

Watch the video:

Here’s what Reiner said about the Tea Party back in 2010.

From the ADL:

Rob Reiner’s Comparison of Tea Party Followers to Nazis ‘Inappropriate and Offensive’ The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) today criticized as “inappropriate and offensive” remarks by actor and director Rob Reiner comparing members of the Tea Party to followers of the Nazis. During an appearance on Bill Maher’s “Real Time” on HBO, Reiner said of the Tea Party: “My fear is that the Tea Party gets a charismatic leader. Because all they’re selling is fear and anger. And that’s all Hitler sold.” He went on to suggest that both Hitler’s Nazi party and the Tea Party shared similarities in that the Nazis benefited from “bad economic times, just like we have now.” Abraham H. Foxman, ADL National Director, issued the following statement: Regardless of one’s views of Tea Party adherents, likening them to potential Nazis and implying that all they need is another Hitler is inappropriate and offensive.

Rob Reiner is liberal Hollywood hypocrisy defined.