Male Boxer Imane Khelif Takes the Gold in Women’s Boxing at the Woke Paris Olympics After Beating China’s Yang Liu (VIDEO)

A boxer with male DNA – XY chromosomes – took the gold medal in the woke Paris Olympics on Friday.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif beat China’s Yang Liu to win the gold medal in women’s boxing.

A male boxer is now the female Olympic champion.

WATCH:

RETWEET! The IOC has failed women. A male boxer is now the female Olympic champion. Imane Khelif beats Yang Liu.

Male power smashes female talent#Paris2024 #ImaneKhelif#xx pic.twitter.com/mtgRBZ1kl8 — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 9, 2024

Istvan Kovacs, the European vice president of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), has publicly asserted that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is biologically male.

This claim, which raises serious questions about fairness in women’s sports, was made during an interview with the Hungarian news outlet Magyar Nemzet.

Kovacs disclosed that he alerted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about concerns regarding male participation in women’s boxing as early as 2022. Despite these warnings, he claims that no action was taken.

“The saddest thing in the story is that the problem was not with the level of Helif’s testosterone, because it can be adjusted nowadays, but with the result of the gender test, which clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male,” he said.

Kovacs further elaborated that five boxers, including Khelif, underwent testing by the International Boxing Association (IBA), and all were found to be male. Despite reporting these findings to the IOC, he lamented that there has been no response or action taken.