Louisiana Mayor Charged with R*ping Child Just One Week After Abruptly Resigning

A Louisiana mayor was arrested earlier this week just a week after resigning out of the blue and stands accused of r*ping a minor child.

The Louisiana State Police announced on Thursday that they arrested 42-year-old former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts after she turned herself in to authorities. She was subsequently charged with third-degree r*pe and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office urged the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit on July 26 to investigate Roberts for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile. Two juveniles told authorities that Roberts did have sex with a minor, which led them to issue an arrest warrant.

Below is the statement announcing her arrest:

On July 26, 2024, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against the former Mayor of DeRidder for allegations of sexual relations with a juvenile. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Misty Roberts. As the investigation progressed, LSP SVU conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of which was the victim. Both juveniles confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Roberts from the Beauregard Parish 36th Judicial District Court. On August 1, 2024, Roberts turned herself in to Investigators without incident. She was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on the charges of LRS 14:43 – Third degree rape and LRS 14:92 – Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. This case remains under investigation.

The New York Post reports that jail records show Roberts was booked into Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail at 10:13 a.m. and then released 77 minutes later on a $75,000 bond.

Roberts’ attorney, Adam Johnson, told KPLC it is an “honor” to represent her and that she is innocent of these charges.

“It is my honor to represent Misty Roberts. My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant,” Adam Johnson said, according to KPLC. “My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent.”

On July 27, KPLC reported Roberts handed in her letter of resignation to the DeRidder City Council as they considered an investigation into allegations of misconduct by her. A day earlier, Roberts took an extended leave of absence and appointed DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow as Mayor Pro Tem.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last month, Louisiana passed a law ordering the surgical castration of convicted p*dophiles. It remains to be seen how this would work with female r*pists.