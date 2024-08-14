Los Angeles DA George Gascon Punishes His Prosecutor for “Dead Naming” a Violent Felon Faking his Gender! (VIDEO)

by

The man who prosecuted a violent felon insists he is being retaliated against for “Mis-gendering and dead naming” James “Hannah” Tubbs. Radical Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is going after Asst. D-A Shea Sanna for hurting Tubbs feelings.

Tubbs is a man. He’s also a convicted child molester and murderer. A man who not only lured a young girl into a bathroom to molest her, but he murdered his best friend with a rock. The murder happened when he was 19 so he was tried as a juvenile. He “transitioned” to female after the 2022 arrest for molesting the girl. He is heard on a prison phone describing the transgender scheme to avoid being labeled as a sex offender.

Why would a Gascon punish a seasoned prosecutor for hurting the feelings of a very evil man who is clearly faking his transgender status? Click Video Above…

