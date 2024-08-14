LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Remarks on the Economy at Massive Asheville, NC – 4 PM ET Start Time

Thousands line up early to see President Trump in Asheville, North Carolina.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally today in Asheville, North Carolina at 4 PM Eastern. The event will be held at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

The venue only holds 2,431 seats and already (11 AM in the morning) the line to get in is over three city blocks long. There will be hundreds, if not thousands, of supporters stuck outside today.

President Trump will deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s disastrous economy. Americans are suffering horribly today thanks to Joe Biden and his runaway inflation, joblessness, and hopeless political environment.

This will be President Trump’s first public speech since breaking the internet on Monday night with X owner Elon Musk. The two drew the attention of over one billion people across the globe for their historic interview.

Check out this line to get into the Trump event today in Asheville!

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) is at the rally.

