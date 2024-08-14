LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Remarks on the Economy at Massive Asheville, NC – 4 PM ET Start Time

President Donald Trump will hold a rally today in Asheville, North Carolina at 4 PM Eastern. The event will be held at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

The venue only holds 2,431 seats and already (11 AM in the morning) the line to get in is over three city blocks long. There will be hundreds, if not thousands, of supporters stuck outside today.

President Trump will deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s disastrous economy. Americans are suffering horribly today thanks to Joe Biden and his runaway inflation, joblessness, and hopeless political environment.

This will be President Trump’s first public speech since breaking the internet on Monday night with X owner Elon Musk. The two drew the attention of over one billion people across the globe for their historic interview.

Check out this line to get into the Trump event today in Asheville!

People keep telling me Asheville is the most LIBERAL town in NC… But you wouldn’t know that given the THOUSANDS of patriots in line HOURS before Trump even arrives here! NC IS MAGA COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/Z4KF8S8rsM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 14, 2024

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) is at the rally.