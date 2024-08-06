List of Endorsed Candidates Who Are PROVEN Conservatives In Michigan’s Primary Election on Tuesday

Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC) is Michigan’s hardest-working and most respected conservative grassroots group. Their leadership never stops finding ways to boost the number of conservative members in the Michigan Legislature.

Unlike other organizations that use surveys to vet candidates, MCC takes a different approach. For existing officeholders, we look at a Representative’s voting record and campaign finance reports to see who is contributing to their campaign.

For new candidates, we look at things like who is supporting them, where they are getting their contributions, and who is their campaign consultant/manager. What is their background in politics? If it’s a contested primary, we look at the same factors in their opponents. It could be the opponent’s questionable background that leads us to support the other. These are the measures we use when deciding to support a candidate. Though it is a balancing act and one can never tell if a candidate will truly be all that you hope for until they are elected and we see how they vote. We have been disappointed before!

MCC is endorsing the following incumbent State Representatives:

Rep Matt Maddock (R- District 51) for his high conservative ranking.

Rep Josh Schriver (R-District 66) for his exceptional conservative ranking.

We have also endorsed the following Republican candidates because we believe they hold strong conservative values and will stay strong if elected:

Cody Dill – MI District 27


Adam Stockford – MI District 66

Katie Kniss – MI District 103

Separate from MCC’s picks, Patty McMurray of the Gateway Pundit would also like to endorse MI Rep. Jim DeSana (R-District 29) and MI Rep. Rachel Smit (R-District 43), both of whom have worked tirelessly to help address election fraud issues that continue to plague the state.

