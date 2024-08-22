LIE: Bill Clinton Tells DNC Crowd That Joe Biden ‘Voluntarily’ Gave Up Power (VIDEO)

Tonight at the Democratic National Convention, former president Bill Clinton lied to the crowd saying that Joe Biden ‘voluntarily’ gave up power.

This has been a running theme at the convention. It was even part of Joe Biden’s speech with the crowd chanting ‘Thank you, Joe’ as if he did the party a favor by stepping aside out of the kindness of his heart and political horse sense.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone knows that Joe Biden was forced out of the race by Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other power brokers in the party.

But that didn’t stop Bubba from pushing the lie. Watch:

Everyone knows this is simply not true.

Clinton even compared Biden to George Washington giving up power.

Also, is this party really going to keep lecturing the country on decency?

The narrative about Joe Biden is designed to make Democrats feel better about the fact that they cheated their own primary voters. You know, for democracy.

