LIE: Bill Clinton Tells DNC Crowd That Joe Biden ‘Voluntarily’ Gave Up Power (VIDEO)

Tonight at the Democratic National Convention, former president Bill Clinton lied to the crowd saying that Joe Biden ‘voluntarily’ gave up power.

This has been a running theme at the convention. It was even part of Joe Biden’s speech with the crowd chanting ‘Thank you, Joe’ as if he did the party a favor by stepping aside out of the kindness of his heart and political horse sense.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone knows that Joe Biden was forced out of the race by Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other power brokers in the party.

But that didn’t stop Bubba from pushing the lie. Watch:

Bill Clinton says Biden “voluntarily gave up political power.” “Voluntarily.” Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/2fOxahlc2m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

Everyone knows this is simply not true.

Bill Clinton: "We feel like a load is off our shoulders" Every major speaker has a coded way of saying how relieved they are to be rid of Biden — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 22, 2024

Democrats can’t stop lying about Biden “voluntarily” giving up power. https://t.co/XQjmYR6Vx0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2024

Clinton even compared Biden to George Washington giving up power.

Clinton likens Biden to George Washington https://t.co/62QLBnIArv — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 22, 2024

Also, is this party really going to keep lecturing the country on decency?

The guy who used an intern as a humidor is lecturing us about decency in the White House. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) August 22, 2024

The narrative about Joe Biden is designed to make Democrats feel better about the fact that they cheated their own primary voters. You know, for democracy.