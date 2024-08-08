Leftist Climate Activists Trash Spanish Mansion of Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi

by

Left-wing activists in Spain have trashed a property belonging to Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.

The incident took place on Tuesday, where activists belonging to the climate action group Futuro vegetal sprayed the walls of Messi’s home with red and black paint.

TMZ reports:

A glitzy Ibiza mansion belonging to soccer superstar Lionel Messi was trashed this week by climate change activists who proclaimed they wanted people to “eat the rich” following the act.

The vandals hit the Argentinian’s pad on Tuesday … spraying the walls of the multimillion-dollar home with red and black paint.

Afterward, the group of troublemakers held up a sign that read, “Eat The Rich. Abolish the Police.”
Futuro Vegetal took responsibility for it all — and wrote in a series of social media posts it hoped it would raise awareness for the protection of the environment.
Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest soccer star of all time, was defended by Argentinian President Javier Milei, who requested that the Spanish government do more to protect his safety.He wrote on the X platform:

In Spain, communists who want to “kill the rich and abolish the police to end climate change” vandalized a house belonging to Lionel Messi and his family.I stand in solidarity with the Messi family for this cowardly and delusional event and I ask the government of Pedro Sanchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in the Kingdom of Spain.

Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilized world. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT!

Messi, now 37, is reaching the end of his career and is playing his soccer at Inter Miami FC.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 