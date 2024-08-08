Leftist Climate Activists Trash Spanish Mansion of Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi

Left-wing activists in Spain have trashed a property belonging to Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.
The incident took place on Tuesday, where activists belonging to the climate action group Futuro vegetal sprayed the walls of Messi’s home with red and black paint.
Lionel Messi’s Ibiza mansion was vandalized by climate activists who spray-painted his property.
pic.twitter.com/5HgOCcqrtl pic.twitter.com/WnmVAPsvAr
— @InterMiamiOoc (@intermiamiooc) August 6, 2024
TMZ reports:
A glitzy Ibiza mansion belonging to soccer superstar Lionel Messi was trashed this week by climate change activists who proclaimed they wanted people to “eat the rich” following the act.
…
The vandals hit the Argentinian’s pad on Tuesday … spraying the walls of the multimillion-dollar home with red and black paint.
Afterward, the group of troublemakers held up a sign that read, “Eat The Rich. Abolish the Police.” Futuro Vegetal took responsibility for it all — and wrote in a series of social media posts it hoped it would raise awareness for the protection of the environment.
In Spain, communists who want to “kill the rich and abolish the police to end climate change” vandalized a house belonging to Lionel Messi and his family.I stand in solidarity with the Messi family for this cowardly and delusional event and I ask the government of Pedro Sanchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in the Kingdom of Spain.
Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilized world. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT!
En España, los comunistas que quieren “asesinar a los ricos y abolir la policía para terminar con el cambio climático” vandalizaron una casa de Lionel Messi y su familia.
Me solidarizo con la familia Messi por este cobarde y delirante suceso y le solicito al gobierno de Pedro…
— Javier Milei (@JMilei) August 6, 2024
Messi, now 37, is reaching the end of his career and is playing his soccer at Inter Miami FC.