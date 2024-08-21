Lawrence Jones Dismantles Pete Buttigieg on “Fox & Friends”: ‘Why Did You Send in the Cavalry for Yourselves, But Leave the People of Chicago to Fend for Themselves?’

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones put Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the hot seat Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, delivering a scathing critique of the Biden administration’s failures on crime and leadership.

Jones didn’t hold back, highlighting the stark contrast between the security provided for Democratic elites and the everyday dangers faced by citizens in crime-ridden cities like Chicago.

“With all due respect, Mr. Secretary, the people that are being killed in places all over the country, they look like me — they don’t look like you… You guys sent the cavalry in for you guys — for your protection — but the people of Chicago don’t see that on a day-to-day basis,” Jones charged, confronting Buttigieg on the hypocrisy of the administration’s approach to public safety.

WATCH:

Lawrence Jones DESTROYS Pete Buttigieg: “With all due respect, Mr. Secretary, the people that are being killed in places all over the country, they look like me — they don’t look like you… You guys sent the cavalry in for you guys — for your protection — but the people of… pic.twitter.com/cGHolluIR8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Jones also turned the spotlight on the Democrats’ move to oust President Biden from the 2024 ticket, probing Buttigieg on when the party leadership decided the president was unfit to serve. “I just want to know, when did you guys know that the president was unfit [to serve]…?” he pressed.

Buttigieg, clearly flustered, attempted to deflect, insisting that Biden’s withdrawal was an act of selflessness, a move Trump would never comprehend. “Because he did something that Donald Trump cannot comprehend, which is to put his ego aside,” Buttigieg retorted, trying to spin the narrative.

But Jones wasn’t buying it. He pointed out that the push to replace Biden only gained momentum after his disastrous debate performance against Trump, where the president visibly struggled.

WATCH:

“People want to nitpick the show flow of the cabinet meeting? When we had a country that when he inherited it was in a condition where you couldn’t even approach the Capitol bc of violence by Trump supporters” — Buttigieg went on Fox & Friends this morn for another masterclass pic.twitter.com/4Yr8B0ORsL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Jones then hit Buttigieg with the cold, hard facts about the crime wave sweeping America’s cities. Referencing data from the Coalition for Law, Order & Safety, Jones noted the nearly 10% increase in violent crime across 66 major U.S. cities, with Chicago, the DNC’s host city, at the epicenter of this crisis.

WATCH: