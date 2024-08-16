Kevin O’Leary Slams Tim Walz’s Record as Minnesota Governor: ‘He Wiped Out Job Creation’ (VIDEO)

Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary criticized Tim Walz during a recent appearance on the FOX Business Network, taking aim at his record as governor of Minnesota.

O’Leary admitted that he didn’t know much about Walz when he was announced, so he did research on his own and found Walz has a terrible record on jobs and economic issues.

He compared what Walz did in Minnesota to what was happening in other nearby states like North Dakota and found that there was a huge difference and that Walz actually damaged job creation in his state.

FOX Business:

O’Leary also blew the lid off Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his dismal fiscal and economic history. “I didn’t know anything about the VP candidate, Tim. And so I did some digging last week,” he said. “He is not a good manager. If you look at his stewardship of his state, Minnesota, it’s been not good.” “Look, people say, ‘Oh, you’re partisan, you’re partisan.’ No, I’m not. I’m looking at the track record of an individual who came into a state and wiped out job creation,” O’Leary continued. “He wiped out job creation in professional, in manufacturing, in accounting. In every subcategory you look at, those jobs moved to South Dakota, North Dakota.”… “Minnesota only creates jobs in services that are funded by the government: health care, social services. Every other sector’s in decline. He’s also added a surcharge of 1%, 100 basis points, on top of 9.8% taxes on individuals that are retiring. And of course, they’re leaving the state in droves,” O’Leary said.

Walz is even more radical than Kamala Harris in some ways. That is one of the reasons she picked him, in order to appease the Democrats’ far left base.