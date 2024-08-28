Kamala’s Top Campaign Spokesman Confirms Kamala Still Supports Fracking Ban Despite Her Fracking Flip-Flop

Yes, comrade Kamala Harris still supports a ban on fracking—her top campaign spokesman just confirmed this during an interview with CNN.

In the first part of the interview, Tyler sidestepped questions from CNN’s John Berman regarding Harris’s shift in position on fracking.

As Berman pressed the issue, Tyler confirmed that Harris has not “changed her mind” on a fracking ban, despite recent attempts by her campaign to suggest otherwise.

John Berman: I think everyone’s very excited that the Vice President and Governor Walz are sitting down for their first joint interview, their first interview with a member of the broadcast media since she became the candidate for President. It’s going to happen right here on CNN. I don’t want to jump the gun on too much of it, but I do want to ask about at least one policy area that I imagine will come up at some point, which is fracking. The Vice President has changed her position on fracking in Pennsylvania. Do you know why she’s changed her position? Tyler: Listen, she’s very clear here. She’s proud of the work that she’s done as part of this administration, making sure that American energy production is at an all-time high. We want to continue that progress into her first term in office. Again, whether it’s energy policy or economic policy writ large, you have a fighter in Kamala Harris who is keeping the interests of the American people front and center, bringing people together in search of solutions that actually improve quality of life, our economy, and energy production. I think that stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who may say one thing when he’s in Pennsylvania and another out on the stump. But frankly, if you look at the totality of his economic agenda, his Project 2025 agenda writ large, the only solutions are those that benefit people at the very top—billionaires, rich folks like Donald Trump, the wealthiest corporations—nothing for the American worker, nothing to actually improve the lives of the American people and our consumers. So again, I think the contrast is pretty clear. John Berman: I’ll come back to Project 2025 in just a second. But on fracking, was there something that changed her mind specifically during the four years of the Biden presidency? Tyler: Listen, again, the Vice President is very proud of the Biden-Harris administration’s record on energy production and the economy at large. She wants to continue to build upon the progress we’ve made here—that goes for energy production and for the economy across the board. She’s proud of the 15 million new jobs that have been created, of the 800,000 manufacturing jobs that have been created. She wants to continue that work, not just on energy production. As she laid out a couple of weeks ago in North Carolina, the work we’re doing is to lower costs for folks. It’s about job creation, but also about making sure that we are lowering costs for the American people, whether that’s groceries, energy production, or housing costs, both for renters and buyers. You have one candidate in this race who is focused on finding solutions, bringing people together. And you have another candidate who is focused on exacting a dangerous and extreme ideological Project 2025 agenda, and that’s Donald Trump.

Just last month, the Harris campaign claimed that she was no longer in favor of banning fracking, a significant policy reversal meant to placate voters in key swing states like Pennsylvania, according to the New York Post.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro defended this abrupt shift at the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Harris had “listened to people” and now supports continued natural gas extraction in the Keystone State.

“Kamala Harris did say that in 2019. And then she showed up in Pennsylvania a whole bunch,” Shapiro stated during an interview with CBS News. “I appreciate the fact that she listened and I appreciate the fact that her position evolved.”

