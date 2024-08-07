Kamala and Tampon Tim Are Caught Astroturfing Support – Paying Social Media Users to Post Pro Kamala-Walz Content on Instagram

What a shock!

The Kamala-Walz campaign was caught today astroturfing their grassroots support. Everyone knows Kamala Harris, the worst vice president in US history, has no wide support from the American people – especially after the Biden coup!

But this won’t stop Democrats from buying the appearance of support! Just like they buy votes.

State Senator Jake Hoffman from Arizona posted evidence that Democrats are reaching out to social media users to pay them to say nice things about Kamala and Tampon Tim.

Senator Hoffman posted the proof. Kamala’s campaign worker, Alicia Howard, sent out letters to Instagram users to pay them for supporting her campaign.

The email reads in part:

Over a series of three posts, we’re inviting you to share what you admire about the Biden-Harris Administration, what initiatives you support, or simply why you believe Kamala Harris, with Biden’s endorsement, is the best candidate for the job. At MJ Ventures, we specialize in organizing impactful projects – and I’d be happy to share with you some of our previous work if you’re interested. This project is moving quickly, so if you’re interested in creating content on Instagram, please let me know as soon as possible. We can discuss the details and compensation for your involvement.

Alicia Howard followed up with a second email to the social media users.

“I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to follow up on the email I sent a couple of days ago regarding our paid partnership. Please let me know if you need any additional information,” the email reads.

Jake Hoffman reported:

HARRIS-WALZ CAUGHT ASTROTURFING CAMPAIGN SUPPORT An Instagram whistleblower with nearly 150k followers contacted me with screenshots exposing a sophisticated Astroturfing effort underway by the Harris-Walz campaign. Social media users are being PAID to post pro Harris-Walz content on Instagram. Democrats know that Harris-Walz have zero grassroots support, so they’re trying to manufacture fake support using cash as the incentive. Do NOT fall for Democrats’ propaganda and actively help your friends, family, and neighbors see through the astroturfing!

What a joke these people are.