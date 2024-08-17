Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Pushing Weed and Ketamine as a Means of ‘Pain Management’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ weird stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is pushing the controversial drug Ketamine as a means for managing pain.

Emhoff, 25, explained in several posts on Instagram that she grew up with a spinal condition that gave her a hunchback.

”I was born with a tethered spine (iykyk) which caused my back to not properly lengthen when I was growing and caused a kyphosis (hunchback),” Emhoff wrote to her 345,000 followers in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Harris’s adult stepchild also had Hello Kitty stickers all over her face.

“Was in and out of doctors and PT for most of my adolescence Got lower back surgery grew a million inches and now deal with chronic pain,” the post continued.

In a subsequent Instagram story, Emhoff included a link to a Google spreadsheet titled “Big Pain Management List.”

The list includes normal suggestions such as a firm mattress, salt baths, and Vitamin D — as well as “weed” and “Ketamine infusion.”

“These are all just recommendations made to me these should not be taken as medical advice i am just a girl trynna feel less pain,” Emhoff wrote at the top of the list.

Former Friends star Matthew Perry died of a Ketamine overdose in October.

On Thursday, five people were arrested in connection to Perry’s overdose.