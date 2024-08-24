Kamala Harris Says She Is “Working Towards It” When Peter Doocy Asks if She Is Ready for Her Fox News Interview (Video)

Kamala Harris has yet to schedule a formal interview or press conference even after being crowned the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, but she did take a few softball questions following her acceptance speech Thursday night.

Harris was brought by a gaggle of reporters after delivering her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention held at the United Center in Chicago. Harris was accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff, vice presidential running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and wife Gwen Walz.

While walking through a backstage tunnel, Harris first encountered NBC News White House reporters Kelly O’Donnell and Peter Alexander who both congratulated Harris and Emhoff but did not ask any challenging questions. Kelly asked Harris, “Madame Vice President, how do you feel tonight?” Harris replied, “I feel good, now on to tomorrow,” followed by her usual laughter.

Harris asked Alexander, who was standing next to O’Donnell, how his father is doing while shaking his hand with both of her hands. Alexander’s response and his question to Harris could not be heard over the din in the hallway, but Harris’ answer indicated it was not a challenging question: “…Good, it felt good. I mean, listen, we’ve got seventy-five days to go. So, maybe for better and for worse that’s the way I am. Like, that was good, now we gotta move on.” Alexander replied, “You got to enjoy one night.”

Harris was very animated while talking with Alexander, smiling, laughing, waving her arms and gesticulating.

It was all very chummy for someone who was just awarded a presidential nomination without conducting a press conference or sit-down interview–or receiving one vote in a primary.

Harris then approached Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy who also congratulated Harris but asked a challenging question that Harris dodged:

Doocy: “Madam Vice President.”

Harris, while offering a quick handshake with Doocy, “Hi Peter, how are you?”

Doocy: “Congratulations.”

Harris: “Thank you. Good to see you.”

Doocy: “Are you ready for your Fox News interview?”

Harris, laughing as she walked away but looking back at Doocy,: “I’m working towards it!”

Harris also waved her arms and gesticulated as she answered Doocy. Emhoff also briefly spoke with and shook hands with Doocy.

Two weeks ago, Harris told reporters during a short gaggle that she wanted to schedule an interview by the end of August.

There is one week left in August. Harris, who struggles to speak coherently in unscripted settings, has zero incentives to do an interview as she is polling well, donations are flooding in and the mainstream media–as evidenced by the NBC reporters–is happy to fluff her campaign.

UPDATE: NBC News reported Saturday a joint interview with Harris and Walz is in the works for next week as part of a post convention campaign kickoff, but what network or news outlet is not known (excerpt):

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will launch a bus tour of southern Georgia next week, the duo’s first time campaigning in the state together and, as of now, their first public event after the Democratic convention in Chicago.

The pair will be using the momentum from the party’s convention to drive them into the last couple months of the general election. In addition to the bus tour, Harris and Walz are expected to tape their first joint interview next week and attend multiple fundraisers, most likely to take place in New York, California, Florida and Georgia, according to two sources familiar with the planning.

Following the tour, Harris will headline a solo rally in Savannah, Georgia. The trip will mark Harris’ seventh visit to the state this year and her second since launching her presidential campaign last month.

