Kamala Harris Refuses to Address Allegations of Stolen Valor Against Tim Walz (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris refused to address the allegations of stolen valor against her running mate Tim Walz on Thursday evening.

Harris stopped to chat with reporters on the tarmac after she delivered remarks at a United Auto Workers union hall in Detroit, Michigan.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris about Tim Walz stolen valor lies.

Harris obfuscated.

WATCH:

Kamala REFUSES to address the allegations of "stolen valor" against Tim Walz

At least five videos of Tim Walz lying about his military rank and service in combat have surfaced.

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

WATCH: