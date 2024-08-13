Kamala Harris Mocks Elon Musk’s Twitter Space for Late Start Following Massive Coordinated DDOS Attack

When they show you who they are, believe them.

The Kamala Harris campaign mocked Elon Musk’s historic Twitter space with President Trump on Monday night following its late start.

At 8 PM Eastern, as the Twitter Space was scheduled to begin, hundreds of thousands of Twitter users were not able to get on – the Twitter space had crashed.

After twenty minutes, Elon Musk tweeted out that the site had come under a massive DDOS attack.

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on . Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Catherine Herridge explained what a DDOS attack means:

DDOS is a distributed denial of service attack. This is a cyber attack designed to cripple a network resource (server) by overwhelming it with traffic and making it unavailable for users. Usually a temporary + malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic. A forensic review can, but not always, reveal source/origination.

So who would want to organize an attack against President Trump and Elon Musk’s interview? There are several groups and individuals that come to mind:

The Biden regime

Deep State

EU globalists

Kamala Harris

Socialists and Communists

Satanists

Democrats and others

The people most likely to organize such an attack have something to gain from it.

Kamala Harris’s campaign ridiculed former President Trump and Elon Musk for their delayed start on Twitter Space after a series of DDOS attacks caused technical difficulties. This comes after Trump had previously mocked Ron DeSantis for his troubled Twitter launch.

The Kamala campaign posted this on Truth Social.

So, it was her lackeys or supporters or the feds who temporarily stalled the historic Trump-Musk interview, and she mocks Trump for that?

What a toxic response. They continually show who they really are.

Trump and Musk went on and recorded 72 million views when the discussion ended more than an hour later.

