Kamala Harris is Suddenly the Border Czar Again, According to MSNBC Host Symone Sanders (VIDEO)

Earlier this month, we went through a week long news cycle where Democrats and the media insisted that Kamala Harris was never Joe Biden’s border czar, despite evidence from many of the very same media outlets calling her that.

They didn’t want her associated with the border because the Biden administration has been so awful on immigration and they knew that Harris is vulnerable on the issue.

And yet, this week on MSNBC, host Symone Sanders said that border crossings are down (they aren’t) as she tried to give credit for that to none other than Kamala Harris.

Mediaite has details:

Symone Sanders-Townsend Insists Harris Deserves Credit for Drop in Crossings — Following Years of Historic Chaos at the Border MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former Democratic strategist who previously served as a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, argued that Harris deserves credit for the precipitous drop in crossings at the southern border over the last few months on Thursday morning. “Look, I think tonight what you’re going to hear from the vice president. This is someone who has not worked her entire career to become president, but has worked her entire career breaking barriers and just doing the work,” began Sanders-Townsend. “And tonight, you know, she’s ran for president before, obviously, okay? You don’t run for president not ever wanting to sit in the seat, right? She’s ran for president before, did not have a successful first presidential campaign, joined the Biden-Harris ticket, and has served as vice president for the last three, almost four years. And in that time has literally been doing the work.”

Watch the video below:

Just like that, Kamala Harris was the Border Czar again pic.twitter.com/H8ayKikpu1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 22, 2024

They just can’t make up their minds and they’re hoping millions of Americans don’t notice.