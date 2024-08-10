Kamala Harris Gets Hilariously Roasted for Promising Lower Prices if Elected President

Social media has been a roller coaster lately, to say the least.

The KamalaHQ X account posted a video of the Vice President on Friday, where she boldly promised to bring down prices if elected president. But it wasn’t long before the internet turned her speech into a viral roast session, with X users flooding the replies with sharp and hilarious critiques.

Vice President Harris: When I am president, it will be my day-one priority to fight to bring down prices. I will take on the big corporations that engage in illegal price gouging. I will take on corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families. I will take on Big… pic.twitter.com/Rcsilj1QEo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 10, 2024

One user shot back, “What has she been doing for the last 3.5 years? Facts don’t lie, but apparently she does,” a sentiment that quickly resonated with many in the comments.

What has she been doing for the last 3.5 years? Facts do not lie, but apparently she does. pic.twitter.com/AKCefXzR4e — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) August 10, 2024

Someone else chimed in, “Why wait until you’re president to make it happen? If you haven’t done anything about it so far, you won’t start now,” capturing the widespread skepticism in the replies.

Why do you need to be president to make it happen? If you haven’t done a damn thing about it yet, you won’t. — Tim (@timothy_wall) August 10, 2024

Luckily we don’t have to wait! She can do that right now as VP! Oh but shes not going too — aka (@akafacehots) August 10, 2024

Someone tell her she’s in office now. Why hasn’t she done any of this before now? — HOCKEY MOM (@jeepgirl9272) August 10, 2024

What has she been doing for four years while we all suffered through this awful economy? Now she is suddenly going to ‘fix’ it? Give me a break. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) August 10, 2024

Some members of Congress joined the roasting session.

Kamala said if elected to office she pledges to bring down prices…. Does she not realize she’s been in office? — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 9, 2024

As the replies keep rolling in, it’s clear that Kamala Harris’s promise has sparked a wave of skepticism and mockery online. Many people are quick to point out that after three and a half years in office, her track record suggests that these promises are nothing more than empty rhetoric.

For now, the internet is having a field day, turning her campaign statement into a viral spectacle highlighting the growing distrust in political figures who fail to deliver results.