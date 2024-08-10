Kamala Harris Gets Hilariously Roasted for Promising Lower Prices if Elected President

by
Kamala Harris

Social media has been a roller coaster lately, to say the least.

The KamalaHQ  X account posted a video of the Vice President on Friday, where she boldly promised to bring down prices if elected president. But it wasn’t long before the internet turned her speech into a viral roast session, with X users flooding the replies with sharp and hilarious critiques.

One user shot back, “What has she been doing for the last 3.5 years? Facts don’t lie, but apparently she does,” a sentiment that quickly resonated with many in the comments.

Someone else chimed in, “Why wait until you’re president to make it happen? If you haven’t done anything about it so far, you won’t start now,” capturing the widespread skepticism in the replies.

Some members of Congress joined the roasting session.

As the replies keep rolling in, it’s clear that Kamala Harris’s promise has sparked a wave of skepticism and mockery online. Many people are quick to point out that after three and a half years in office, her track record suggests that these promises are nothing more than empty rhetoric.

For now, the internet is having a field day, turning her campaign statement into a viral spectacle highlighting the growing distrust in political figures who fail to deliver results.

Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 