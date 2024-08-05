KAMALA CRASH: Harris’s Words Come Back to Haunt Her as Stock Market COLLAPSES Monday Following Disastrous Jobs Report – President Trump Responds

Kamala Harris’s words from roughly one year ago today are returning to haunt her as Wall Street is currently suffering an epic meltdown.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden and Harris have overseen soaring levels of inflation that have depleted ordinary Americans’ savings and made everything more expensive since seizing power more than three years ago.

All of Wall Street’s main indexes crashed Monday morning, with both the Dow Jones plunging and the Nasdaq Composite cratering, plunging more than 1,000 points after the Opening Bell. This news follows last week’s disastrous jobs report, which showed a paltry 114,000 jobs were created and the unemployment rate rising to a three-year high.

This marks the worst day for stocks in almost two years. The market has lost nearly $2 trillion worth of value today alone.

The Nasdaq has never been down by that amount in its history.

“We have never been down 1,000+ points — EVER, not even intraday — on the Nasdaq.”#KAMALACRASH pic.twitter.com/iCXN83vOkQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

This development follows world markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan plunging by record margins earlier Monday.

Just one year ago, Harris boasted that the Bidenonomics was working and that they were proud of the results.

WATCH:

“Bidenomics. Ha ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics — and we are very proud of Bidenomics!” — Kamala Harris#KamalaCrash pic.twitter.com/JwXWeePr1m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

President Trump responded to the disturbing developments on Wall Street this morning by slamming Harris and predicting a Great Depression.

He framed Americans’ economic choice as one between the Kamala Crash and Trump Cash.