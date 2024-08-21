JUST IN: Democrat Congressman Bill Pascrell Dead at 87

Democrat Congressman Bill Pascrell (NJ) passed away on Wednesday after serving 14 terms in Congress.

He was 87 years old.

Bill Pascrell’s family did not disclose the cause of death but according to reports, the Democrat had been hospitalized since July.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved,” his family wrote in a statement.

“Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” the statement continued.

Pascrell’s death comes just one month after Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee passed away.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a long-serving Democrat from Texas, passed away at the age of 74 last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Pascrell’s death means Democrats now have four vacancies in the House of Representatives. The party now holds 211 seats, compared to Republicans at 220,” Fox News reported.