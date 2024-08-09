JUST IN: Automaker Stellantis Lays Off 2,450 Plant Workers in Warren, Michigan After Discontinuation of Popular Ram Pickup Truck

Kamala and Joe’s America.

Stellantis laid off 2,450 plant workers in Warren, Michigan after discontinuing its popular Ram pickup truck.

The layoffs come just one day after Kamala Harris and her running mate stolen valor Tim Walz delivered remarks to United Auto Workers (UAW) members in Wayne County, Michigan.

The UAW represents the Stellantis plant in Warren, Michigan.

“With the introduction of the new Ram 1500, production of the Ram 1500 Classic at the Warren [Michigan] Truck Assembly Plant will come to an end later this year,” the company said in an emailed statement, CNBC reported.

CNBC reported:

Automaker Stellantis plans to indefinitely lay off up to 2,450 U.S. factory workers later this year as it discontinues production of an older version of its Ram 1500 pickup truck in Michigan. The truck has been largely used as a low-cost pickup to sell to entry-level buyers and fleet customers since the automaker introduced a new generation of the Ram 1500 in 2018. It is produced alongside the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, located near Detroit. The current Ram 1500, which was recently updated for the 2025 model year, is produced at a nearby plant. Operations at that facility will continue as planned.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers last year after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported last year.

Kentucky Truck Plant workers shut it down earlier this month. This is Ford’s biggest and most profitable plant.

The United Auto Workers strike expanded as thousands of workers walked out and shut down Stellantis’ largest plant last year.

6,800 workers walked out of the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan last October.