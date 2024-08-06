Judge Merchan Teases Recusal From Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case

Judge Juan Merchan teased a decision on whether he will recuse himself from Trump’s ‘hush money’ case.
President Trump’s lawyers demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.
Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.
The far-left judge announced on Tuesday that he will make a decision on a recusal next week—of course, now that the trial is over and a jury convicted Trump.
Merchan will also issue a ruling on presidential immunity on September 16, two days before Trump’s sentencing.
President Trump is still under a partial gag order in this case.
ABC News reported:
The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump’s scheduled sentencing.
The immunity decision had been due Sept. 6, with the sentencing set for Sept. 18. But then Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan M. Merchan last week to rule first on their renewed bid to get the judge to step aside from the case.
In a letter made public Tuesday, Judge Juan M. Merchan postponed the immunity ruling to Sept. 16 — if it’s still needed after he decides next week whether to recuse himself.
Merchan said the Republican presidential nominee is still due in court Sept. 18 for “the imposition of sentence or other proceedings as appropriate.”