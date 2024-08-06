Judge Merchan Teases Recusal From Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case

Judge Juan Merchan teased a decision on whether he will recuse himself from Trump’s ‘hush money’ case.

President Trump’s lawyers demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.

Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.

The far-left judge announced on Tuesday that he will make a decision on a recusal next week—of course, now that the trial is over and a jury convicted Trump.

Merchan will also issue a ruling on presidential immunity on September 16, two days before Trump’s sentencing.

President Trump is still under a partial gag order in this case.

ABC News reported: