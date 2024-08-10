Joe Rogan Immediately Walks Back Endorsement of RFK after Sparking Public Outrage – Trump Responds

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

On Friday, Joe Rogan issued a statement back-tracking his endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the presidency over former President Donald J. Trump.

During a discussion with YouTuber Sam Gymlan on Thursday, Rogan expressed discontent with the manipulation and narrative-building he believes is prevalent on both sides of the political spectrum.

He praised Kennedy, stating, “He is the only one who resonates with me,” and characterized Kennedy’s approach as attacking actions and ideas rather than individuals.

When Gymlan asked if Rogan supported Kennedy, Rogan affirmed his appreciation of the presidential candidate. However, Rogan’s comments were understandably interpreted by many as an endorsement of Kennedy, leading to considerable backlash from MAGA supporters.

Rogan didn’t waste time setting the record straight and took to X to clarify his stance. “For the record, this is not an endorsement,” he stated. “I’m just expressing admiration for RFK Jr. as a person and appreciating his civil and intelligent way of discussing things.”

For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.

I think we could use more of that in this world. I also think Trump raising his fist and saying… https://t.co/pzkHe9SKVS — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) August 9, 2024

Despite Rogan’s clarification, former President Trump criticized him further on his platform, Truth Social. “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Trump posted on Truth Social, reflecting ongoing tension despite Rogan’s efforts to address the situation.

Despite Rogan’s attempts to clarify his position, the incident highlights the growing divide in our political climate. Critics argue that Rogan’s initial praise for Kennedy, even if not intended as an endorsement, was also an indirect jab at Trump, which – with the current political climate – is a head-scratcher, to say the least.