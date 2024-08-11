Joe Biden Threatens President Trump AGAIN – Calls Him Danger to Society – Puts Target on His Back for ANOTHER Assassination Attempt

Joe Biden held his first interview today since being pushed out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden spoke to CBS’ Robert Costa in an interview taped for Sunday morning and stated that he left the race despite claiming he was in a dead heat with Trump in the polls (he wasn’t). But Democrats were concerned that his struggles would hurt them in down-ballot races.

He also seemingly confirmed one critical part of the coup: Nancy Pelosi pressured him to drop out behind the scenes due to her concerns over him losing and dragging Congress down with him.

Joe Biden also issued another veiled threat against President Donald Trump. This comes less than one month after he was almost killed on a stage in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden is a nasty piece of work.

He won’t remember what he said tomorrow unless someone reads it to him.