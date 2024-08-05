Joe Biden Six Days Before Global Market Crash That Wiped Out $2 Trillion: “I Cured the Economy” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden claimed he “cured” the economy just 6 days before the global market crash wiped out $2 trillion.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ will shed $1 trillion in value, Reuters reported.

Apple and Nvidia led the sell-off.

The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.

Biden said he cured the economy less than a week ago. He also said he ‘cured the environment.’

“What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?” a reporter asked Biden last week.

Biden arrogantly responded, “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”

Wasn’t Joe Biden also supposed to cure cancer?

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 