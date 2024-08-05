Joe Biden Six Days Before Global Market Crash That Wiped Out $2 Trillion: “I Cured the Economy” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden claimed he “cured” the economy just 6 days before the global market crash wiped out $2 trillion.
Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987.
The ‘Magnificent Seven’ will shed $1 trillion in value, Reuters reported.
Apple and Nvidia led the sell-off.
The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.
Biden said he cured the economy less than a week ago. He also said he ‘cured the environment.’
“What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?” a reporter asked Biden last week.
Biden arrogantly responded, “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”
Wasn’t Joe Biden also supposed to cure cancer?
REPORTER: “What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?”
BIDEN: “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”
(His “legacy” will be his obvious cognitive decline — which Kamala covered up. Scandal of the century!) pic.twitter.com/SMsXKVfljw
