Joe Biden Six Days Before Global Market Crash That Wiped Out $2 Trillion: “I Cured the Economy” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden claimed he “cured” the economy just 6 days before the global market crash wiped out $2 trillion.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ will shed $1 trillion in value, Reuters reported.

Apple and Nvidia led the sell-off.

The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.

Biden said he cured the economy less than a week ago. He also said he ‘cured the environment.’

“What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?” a reporter asked Biden last week.

Biden arrogantly responded, “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”

Wasn’t Joe Biden also supposed to cure cancer?

WATCH: