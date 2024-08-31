Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Resume Secret Illegal Alien Flights into the US Paid for by US Taxpayers – 347,959 Flown Into Texas and Florida So Far

According to a Gateway Pundit June report, new CBP data, over 1 million illegal aliens have been allowed into the US through what the regime defines as “legal” means. The Biden-Kamala admin has used the CBP One App and the CHNV program to allow illegals entry into the US. These numbers are not included in the millions of illegals that have entered the US under Joe Biden’s watch.

According to the statistics, over 636,000 illegals used the CBP One App to get into the US at ports of entry.

Over 462,000 illegals were flown directly into the US under the CHNV Parole program.

These are simply other tactics the Biden regime uses to bring future Democrat voters into the United States, paid for by your tax dollars.

This week the Biden-Harris regime announced it was restarting the controversial tax-payer funded policy after a brief hiatus.

According to Rebecca Santana the regime-friendly AP:

The Department of Homeland Security had suspended the program earlier this month to investigate the concerns but indicated that an internal review found no widespread fraud among sponsors. “Together with our existing rigorous vetting of potential beneficiaries seeking to travel to the United States, these new procedures for supporters have strengthened the integrity of these processes and will help protect against exploitation of beneficiaries,” the agency said. The program launched in January 2023 and is a major piece of the Biden administration’s immigration policies that create or expand pathways for legal entry while restricting asylum for those who cross the border illegally.

Of course, this is a disgusing fluff piece by the AP. We all know there are no policies in place that restrict asylum for illegal aliens who walk into the US. They are all welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. There are NO deportations.

This is a purposeful program by Democrats to flood red states with illegal aliens – paid for by you the US taxpayer.

Joe Biden flew most of the illegal aliens in his secret migrant flight program to Florida and Texas – to punish the red states with a crushing amount of new illegal aliens.

Biden sent 90% of the illegals in the secret flight program to Florida and Texas.

At least 326,000 illegals in the program were flown into Florida.

At least 21,964 illegals were flown into Houston, Texas.

Biden is importing a crushing amount of illegal aliens into the red states to crash their social welfare system.

Republican lawmakers are once again too weak to do anything about this purposeful destruction of America.

