Jill Biden Walks Out on Stage at DNC Convention Wrapped in a Plastic Trash Bag (VIDEO)

Nurse Jill walked out on stage at the DNC convention in Chicago Monday night wrapped in a plastic trash bag.

Jill Biden put on a fake smile Monday night after Kamala Harris forced her husband Joe Biden off the ballot, stole all of his delegates, and took his donor money.

Attendees holding “Jill” signs cheered as she walked out on stage in another hideous dress.

WATCH:

Jill Biden is dressed as plastic wrap for her DNC speech… someone tell her it’s not Halloween yet pic.twitter.com/oXJ9vCECKv — George (@BehizyTweets) August 20, 2024

Joe Biden shuffled out on stage at 11:30!

Ashley Biden (yes, the one Biden showered with) introduced her father Monday night.

The crowd chanted, “We Love Joe!” after they kicked him off the ticket!

The gaslighting at the DNC convention Monday night was off the charts.

WATCH:

The same Democrats who covered up Crooked Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, lied about it, then forced him off the ticket are now crying as he shuffles in for his final address before they relegate him to irrelevancy. Sick people! pic.twitter.com/o0aWtBK8Hn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Joe Biden gave a shoutout to Nurse Jill.

“Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me,” Biden said of Jill.

Joe Biden asked the crowd, “Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy….?”

This is after the 15 million people who voted for Biden in the primary were disenfranchised and tossed aside for Kamala Harris.

WATCH: