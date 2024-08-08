JD Vance GOES OFF on CNN’s Brianna Keilar For Attacking His Military Service in an Effort to Defend Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor Lies (VIDEO)

JD Vance went off on CNN’s

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar attacked JD Vance’s military service in an effort to defend Tim Walz’s stolen valor lies.

At least five videos of Tim Walz’s stolen valor lies have surfaced in the last two days.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

WATCH:

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war" – Tim Walz What's more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here? 1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

JD Vance joined the US Marines and served from 2003-2007, including a six-month deployment to Iraq.

Brianna Keilar criticized Vance for ‘being someone who did not see combat’ during his deployment to Iraq.

Vance honorably served and he never lied about his military service.

WATCH:

DISGUSTING: CNN's @brikeilarcnn attacks JD Vance's military service in a despicable effort to defend Tim Walz's stolen valor lies. Brianna — the difference is that @JDVance never lied about his rank or his service, and when his unit deployed to Iraq, he didn't abandon them. pic.twitter.com/mQ8DMc2XRJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024

JD Vance WENT OFF on Brianna Keilar.

“Brianna this is disgusting, and you and your entire network should be ashamed of yourselves,” JD Vance said. “When I got the call to go to Iraq, I went.”

“Tim Walz said he carried a gun in a war. Did he? No. It was a lie,” Vance said.