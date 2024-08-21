James O’Keefe Goes Undercover at DNC Convention – Teases Video Drop Tomorrow… “Stay Tuned”

O’Keefe Media Group went undercover at the DNC convention in Chicago this week.

The Democrats completed their coup this week when they formally nominated Kamala Harris after she forced Joe Biden off the ballot last month.

Harris did not receive any votes in the primary but she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates and took his donor money.

James O’Keefe went undercover at the DNC convention and teased a video drop.

“Undercover at the DNC convention for two days. They had no idea. Full video drops tomorrow. Stay tuned. #DNCExposed,” James O’Keefe said on Wednesday.

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 21, 2024

“I guess their session “Spotting and Preventing Infiltration” brought to you by ‘Democracy Partners,’” James O’Keefe said.