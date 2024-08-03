It Was a Set-Up: Secret Service Admits They Did Not Keep Recordings from Radio Traffic During Attempted Trump Assassination (VIDEO)

Nearly three weeks ago President Trump was shot in the ear and nearly assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Since that time the Secret Service and FBI have refused to be straight with the American people on what was really going on that day.

We still don’t know why the Secret Service and FBI allowed a young would-be assassin to fire off eight shots at President Trump before he was taken out. What is especially troubling is that the security at the rally identified Crooks 90 minutes before the shooting started and acting strange and Crooks was also spotted running along the roof of the building minutes before he started firing at the president and his supporters killing one and injuring three.

Acting Director Rowe said all assets were approved for the Trump rally. But a whistleblower has stepped forward and revealed that it was Rowe himself who cut assets from President Trump’s detail.

During testimony this week Rowe told US Senator Ron Johnson that the Secret Service radio recordings were deleted after the rally.

Rowe insisted the Secret Service never keeps their recordings from Trump rallies. They only keep recordings from presidential events.

How convenient.

Sen. Ron Johnson: Does the Secret Service use encrypted communications at events? SS Director Ronald Rowe: On our radio nets, we do, sir. Are those memorialized? Sen. Ron Johnson: Are those saved? SS Director Ronald Rowe: The radio traffic from Butler, we did not have recordings. Sen. Ron Johnson: Do you normally? SS Director Ronald Rowe: Not on the road outside of DC or outside of a presidential or vice presidential stop. Sen. Ron Johnson: So communications between Secret Service agents will not be available like we’ve gotten the communications from local law enforcement. SS Director Ronald Rowe: I’m sorry, Senator. Sen. Ron Johnson: So we’re not going to be able to get those communications. You didn’t save is very unfortunate. SS Director Ronald Rowe: It is, sir. Moving forward, I’ve directed that we will now start recording those so that we will have them moving forward.

And the regime wonders why no one trusts them.