It Was a Set-Up: Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Caught in Another Lie, Was Personally Responsible for Cuts in Security Division Responsible for Threat Assessments (VIDEO)

It was a set-up.

Jesse Watters on FOX News caught Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe in another lie regarding the security detail for President Donald Trump.

Nearly three weeks ago President Trump was shot in the ear and nearly assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Since that time the Secret Service and FBI have refused to be straight with the American people on what was really going on that day.

We still don’t know why the Secret Service and FBI allowed a young would-be assassin to fire off eight shots at President Trump before he was taken out. What is especially troubling is that the security at the rally identified Crooks 90 minutes before the shooting started and acting strange and Crooks was also spotted running along the roof of the building minutes before he started firing at the president and his supporters killing one and injuring three.

Acting Director Rowe said all assets were approved for the Trump rally. But a whistleblower has stepped forward and revealed that it was Rowe himself who cut assets from President Trump’s detail.

Senator Josh Hawley posted on Rowe’s role in cuts to the USSS earlier today.

NEW – Whistleblower tells me Secret Service Acting Director Rowe personally directed cuts to the USSS agents who do threat assessments for events. Whistleblower says those agents were NOT present in Butler – and some of them had warned of security problems for months pic.twitter.com/v9igQ5L7FZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 1, 2024

Jesse Watters called out Director Rowe on Thursday night.

Jesse Watters: The acting director of the Secret Service told Congress, under oath, that his agency didn’t cut resources from Trump’s detail. Director Ronald Rowe: If you’re talking about Butler, Pennsylvania, all assets requested were approved. If you’re talking about the media reporting of assets requested, there were times when assets were unavailable and not able to be filled, and those gaps were staffed with state and local law enforcement tactical assets. Jesse Watters: That’s a lie, period. Lying to Congress is a felony. A Secret Service whistleblower is telling Senator Hawley that that guy personally directed that Secret Service agents who do threat assessments at events be cut. The whistleblower says those agents should have been at Trump’s Butler Rally doing threat assessments, and they were cut by that secret service director, Ronald Ro. Some of these secret service threat assessment agents had been warning about security problems for months leading up to the Butler Rally, but were ignored. Why? If those agents were at the Butler Rally, crooks would have been in cuffs the second he was spotted with the Range Finder. Not only did Secret Service cut these special agents for Trump’s Butler rally, the Secret Service hasn’t even called the locals who were providing backup that day.

Via Midnight Rider.