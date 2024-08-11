“It Didn’t Sound Like Joe Biden to Me” – WHOA! Pelosi Admits Others May Have Written Biden’s Dropout Letter Against His Will (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday questioned the authenticity of Joe Biden’s dropout letter.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on July 21. He posted his dropout letter to X and then endorsed Kamala Harris.

According to NBC News, an official statement announcing Biden’s decision to drop out was already written by the time he finished a phone call with senior advisors on July 21.

One minute after he hung up the phone, Biden’s dropout letter was posted to his X account, according to NBC News.

Biden clearly did not write the letter. He also didn’t post the letter to X.

“By the time Biden convened a call with his full complement of senior advisers at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, an official statement announcing his decision had already been written. One minute later, his X account posted that statement, telling the public that he would remain in office but cede his party’s nomination — making him the first eligible incumbent president to do that since Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Less than 30 minutes after that, he endorsed Harris, blessing her as the best choice to beat Trump in a four-month sprint to Election Day.” NBC News reported last month.

Nancy Pelosi accidentally blurted out the truth during an interview.

“I didn’t accept the letter as anything but a letter. I mean, I mean in another, there are some people who were unhappy with the letter, let me say, some said that some people were unhappy with the letter,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi questioned the authenticity of Biden’s dropout letter and suggested others may have written Biden’s statements against his will.

“I’ll put it in somebody else’s mouth because it was a, I don’t even know. It didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me. It really didn’t,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

“It didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me” Pelosi admits others might be writing Biden’s statements against his will: pic.twitter.com/IffHpDIkdI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024

In an interview with CBS News’ Robert Costa, Biden said he was forced off the 2024 ballot because Democrats thought he would hurt the down-ballot.

Pelosi reportedly threatened Joe Biden as she pressured him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Barack Obama damaged Joe Biden with leaks to the media.

Nancy Pelosi straight up threatened Biden, according to Politico.

Per Politico: “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” said one Democrat familiar with private conversations who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

Biden name-dropped Pelosi in his interview with Robert Costa.

Not one pundit has explained how the most popular president in US history – who got 81 million votes in 2020 and beat Trump in a historic landslide – is now so unpopular that he’s a danger to all Democrats just four years later.

