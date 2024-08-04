Iranian Regime Warns Israel Will Not See Its 80th Birthday

An advisor to the Commander in Chief of Iran’s elite Al-Quds force warned on Sunday that Israel will not see its 80th anniversary as a modern day country.

Israel was formed in 1948. Its 80th anniversary will be in 2028.

Iran has made several threats against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in an aerial strike after attending the inauguration of a new regime president in Tehran.

Hamas is an Iranian-backed terror regime in the Palestinian Gaza and West Bank.

Iranian Fars News Agency reported: