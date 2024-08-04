Iranian Regime Warns Israel Will Not See Its 80th Birthday

Iranian protesters condemn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran strike.

An advisor to the Commander in Chief of Iran’s elite Al-Quds force warned on Sunday that Israel will not see its 80th anniversary as a modern day country.

Israel was formed in 1948. Its 80th anniversary will be in 2028.

Iran has made several threats against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in an aerial strike after attending the inauguration of a new regime president in Tehran.

Hamas is an Iranian-backed terror regime in the Palestinian Gaza and West Bank.

Iranian Fars News Agency reported:

An advisor to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized that the Zionist regime, through its mistake in assassinating Hamas leader martyr Ismail Haniyeh, will receive an unpredictable blow, adding that the Israeli regime will not see its 80th birthday.

On Sunday morning, Hossein Taeb, speaking to a gathering of Basij university professors in Mashhad in Northeastern Iran, referred to the anti-Zionist operation ” Al-Aqsa Storm” carried out by Palestinian resistance factions as the pinnacle of the defeat of the Zionist regime and the United States.

He said Israel wants to compensate for its defeat in this operation by fomenting war in the region and dragging the US and the West into these conflicts.

Taeb said the operations to assassinate Ismail Haniyeh and the commander of the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, were carried out by Israel with American permission.
He stated that the Zionist regime, through its mistake in assassinating Haniyeh, will suffer an unpredictable blow.

Jim Hoft
