Iran Announces It Will Attack Any Arab Country that Attempts to Intervene in Its Attack on Israel

In April Iran officially launched a massive drone attack against Israel, a development that could have sparked an all-out war and draw in more countries.

One U.S. official at the time reported that the number of drones was between 50 and 100. The attack was widely expected to occur after Israeli forces killed a senior officer in Iran’s embassy in Damascus a week earlier.

U.S. military personnel later announced that they had successfully intercepted several unmanned Iranian drones that were purportedly heading towards Israeli territory in the attack, according to statements from three high-ranking U.S. officials.

It was later reported that the Iranian drones were shot down by American, British, Israeli and Jordanian forces. And, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates shared intelligence about Iranian plans with the U.S. on the attack.

On Sunday the Iranian regime warned Arab-Muslim countries that if they attempt to intervene in their next planned response against Israel they will also be attacked.

Iran is broadening its threats in the region.

