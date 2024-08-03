Inside J6 with US Marine-Turned-Political-Prisoner Bart Shively

This week on Blessed News and The Gateway Pundit’s Inside J6 Podcast brought to you by SponsorJ6.com, US Marine Bart Shively joined me to tell his story about how he went from a US Marine, at one point was willing to give his life for this country, to being diagnosed with cancer and then in the midst of his battle, he was locked up and forced to serve another 18 months. This tour of duty would be in federal prison.

During the news portion of the podcast, we discussed two articles from Just the News. The first article highlighted a memo discovered that shows the Pentagon offered troops for the US Capitol at least four days before the events that unfolded on January 6th. From Just the News:

An official timeline of the Jan. 6 tragedy assembled by Capitol Police shows that a Defense Department official reached out to a Capitol Police deputy chief, Sean Gallagher, on Jan. 2, 2021 to see if a request for troops was forthcoming, but the offer was quickly rejected after a consultation with then-Chief Steve Sund. “Carol Corbin (DOD) texts USCP Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher, Protective Service Bureau, to determine whether USCP is considering a request for National Guard soldiers for January 6, 2021 event,” the timeline reads in the lone entry listed for Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The following morning, the timeline states, “Gallagher replies to DOD via text that a request for National Guard support not forthcoming at this time after consultation with COP Sund.”

The second from Just the News was a broader look at the most significant failures to protect the Capitol and ensure the protest had an adequate security response. Here’s an overview of what the article covers more in-depth:

The new evidence has challenged the narrative presented by the Select Committee, blaming then-President Trump for the “insurrection” and attempt to interrupt the electoral vote count. New evidence HBO documentary footage shot by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter showing the the House leader expressing responsibility for the failure; Top Pelosi security aides—especially the House Sergeant-at-Arms—received security briefings before Jan. 6 that suggested a breach of the Capitol was possible; The Trump Pentagon offered National Guard support for days before Jan. 6 riot but was rebuked; Footage showing assembled protestors entering through an unsecured and unlocked door at the Capitol building; The Government Accountability Office reported highlighted intelligence failures that led to Capitol breach; and The U.S. Secret Service brought then-Vice President-elect Harris within yards of a suspected pipe bomb

We also covered an overview of documentary filmmaker Nick Searcy’s second film, “The War on Truth” from The Gateway Pundit. This film was a sequel to his 2021 documentary “Capitol Punishment.” In the documentary, Searcy explores the beneficiaries of the events on Jan 6.

“It was absolutely pre-planned,” Searcy told The Western Journal. Searcy goes on to describe the plan that was in place to call for a 10-day recess to explore the vote counts in certain swing states. They had the necessary support in both chambers of Congress. However, after the joint-session was interrupted, pressure mounted to subvert the calls for an independent review.

And lastly, I sat down and talked with Bart Shively about his experience on Jan 6th, his service to this country, and the tragic battle with cancer as a result of his service that continued through his persecution by the weaponized justice system in a country he swore an oath to defend.