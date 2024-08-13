Idiot and Liar Rep. Dan Goldman Claims Trump Hasn’t Agreed to Any Debates – Immediately Gets Fact Checked on the Air (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York appeared on FOX News tonight and claimed that Trump hasn’t agreed to any debates and is afraid to debate Kamala Harris. Everything he said was a total lie.

FOX News anchor Bret Baier immediately corrected him, saying that Trump has agreed to three different debates with Harris and that it is the Harris campaign who has not agreed to the two additional dates.

Goldman then continued to insist that what he was saying was somehow true. It was stunning to watch.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D-NY): She’ll answer plenty of questions and I’m sure she’ll do it on unfriendly networks unlike her opponent Donald Trump. BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Well, I think Senator Vance went on three Sunday shows this weekend. I’m sure for the former president he also did a debate on CNN. As for debates, do you think that there’s only going to be one? Do you think that she’ll agree to other debates? Have you heard anything inside the campaign? GOLDMAN: Look, if Donald Trump is not too chicken to show up on September 10th, which he had agreed to, I believe that Vice President Harris will be happy to have additional debates after that. If I’m Donald Trump, I understand why he doesn’t want a debate. BAIER: He said yes to three — GOLDMAN: — Kamala Harris is a prosecutor. BAIER: He said yes to September 4th, September 10th, September 17th. He said yes to a lot of them, so it’s not that he’s obviously afraid to debate. GOLDMAN: No, no, no. So, no, no, no. He had agreed to September 10th on ABC. BAIER: With Biden, who got pushed out. GOLDMAN: What’s the difference? Why should he not debate whoever the candidate is on September 10th as he agreed to? BAIER: Okay. GOLDMAN: What is the difference between candidate Biden and candidate Harris? BAIER: No, no, it’s fine. He said he would do it. I’m just saying he’s also agreed to other debates. You said he hasn’t agreed to others. He has. It’s the Kamala Harris campaign that hasn’t agreed on the other side.

Watch the video:

Rep. Goldman: “I understand why Donald Trump is afraid to debate.” Baier: “He accepted three. September 4, September 10, September 17.” Rep. Goldman: “NO NO NO.”

pic.twitter.com/gf1e7uzFR2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2024

Truth just doesn’t matter to the left. The narrative is all they care about.