HORROR: Military Parents Lose Custody of 16-Year-Old Autistic Son After Refusing to Let Him Transition to a Girl – Son is Currently in Foster Care Living with ‘Non-Gendered’ Chaplain Named “Lavender”



‘Non-gendered’ hospital Chaplain Lavender Kelley

A black military family residing in Maryland is suing a DC hospital after they lost custody of their 16-year-old autistic son for refusing to let him ‘transition’ to a girl.

According to The Daily Mail, the parents hospitalized their teen son for self-harming after he broke up with a girlfriend back in 2021.

While the minor teen was hospitalized, the staff at Children’s National Hospital told the parents their son wanted to become a girl and his preferred pronouns are she/her.

The parents said their son never expressed the desire to become a girl until he spent time in the hospital. They argued in their lawsuit that their son is “impressionable” because he is autistic.

They alleged the hospital staff started a “full-on campaign to transgender this child” and forced him to write letters to friends informing them he is no longer a male.

The teen is now 19-years-old and in foster care living with a ‘non-gendered’ chaplain named Lavender Kelley.



Lavender Kelley regularly posted on social media about transitioning children without their parents’ consent.

It is unclear if the teen has been given cross-sex hormones or undergone a transition surgery.

The military parents, who are in their 40s, said in the lawsuit that their son has been seen posing in a sexually suggestive manner in photos posted to social media since he was put into foster care with Lavender Kelley.

The teen’s father detailed how he had to sell his successful business in order to pay for legal fees after his son was taken away from him.

The Daily Mail reported:

A military family who lost custody of their autistic son after they refused to transition his gender are suing a major DC hospital. The family said their boy had never shown any desire to become a girl until, at 16, he was hospitalized for self-harming after a bitter breakup with his girlfriend in 2021. Staff at Children’s National Hospital informed the family that he wanted to be female and should be referred to using she/her pronouns going forward, the suit claims. His army veteran parents, from Prince George County in Maryland, rejected the suggestion, saying their son was ‘impressionable’ due to being autistic. They have accused the hospital of starting a ‘full-on campaign to transgender this child’ and accused staff of ‘mental re-programming’, saying their son had been forced to write letters to friends disavowing his previous male identity.

