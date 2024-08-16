HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Heavily Slurs as He Lies About His Involvement in Civil Rights Movement (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday was joined by civil rights leaders to sign a proclamation to designate the site of the 1908 Springfield race riot a national monument.

“We’re re-writing history,” Biden told civil rights leaders.

Biden once again falsely claimed he got involved in politics because of the civil rights movement.

“You know, I got involved in politics because of this movement…[unintelligible] my state was a slave state and I ran to change the nature of the parties.

This is, of course, a lie.

Biden was never involved in the civil rights movement.

Biden never participated in the civil rights movement. He has told a version of this lie many times.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

Full statement from the White House: