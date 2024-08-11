Here’s The Legal Reason Why Kamala Harris Wants to Shut Down ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants at Rallies

Kamala Harris is attempting to shut down chants of “lock him up” at her rallies to try and protect Special Counsel Jack Smith’s bogus legal persecution of Donald Trump.

According to NBC, Harris’s campaign is concerned that the chants could allow Trump’s defense team about the January 6th to delay the trial even further.

The report states:

… there’s also a very practical reason for Harris to avoid showing any support for that type of language: Any comments or signs of approval she makes could further delay or complicate the pending federal criminal charges Trump is facing. That includes the Jan. 6 and 2020 election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. If Harris wins the election in November, Trump’s Jan. 6 case — though weakened by the Supreme Court — will continue to move toward trial. As sitting vice president in the administration that appointed the attorney general with oversight of the case, any comments Harris makes related to the trial could be fodder for the former president’s lawyers to argue in court that her comments interfered with Trump’s due process rights. That includes any suggestion that locking up Trump would be an explicit goal (as Trump repeatedly said about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign).

During a recent rally, Harris responded to chants of “lock him up” by stating: “We’re gonna let the courts handle that,” she said. “Our job is to beat him in November.”

Vice President Harris interrupts “lock him up” chants at Wisconsin rally: “Hold on. The courts are going to handle that part of it. What we’re going to do is beat him in November.” pic.twitter.com/ePm28A94eT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 7, 2024

The phrase “lock him up” is a reference to “lock her up,” a phrase used by Trump supporters about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. After winning the election, Trump eventually declined to prosecute Clinton which many saw as a huge mistake.

Meanwhile, the legal case in question concerns the case led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who at the request of the Biden and Harris regime is attempting to convict Donald Trump over his efforts to challenge the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

However, the Supreme Court recently ruled that Trump has immunity for all official acts while in office, which will inevitably narrow the scope of the charges that Smith and his henchmen can bring.

Even if Trump is eventually convicted by a Washington D.C. kangaroo court, as was the case in his recent New York hush money trial, he will be able to pardon himself if he wins November’s presidential election.

The stakes in November could not be higher.