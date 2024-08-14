Here We Go: Pro-China World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Global Health Emergency Just Months Before Presidential Election (VIDEO)

The Chinese-friendly World Health Organization announced today that a global emergency had been declared over a recent monkeypox (mpox) outbreak in Africa less than three months before Americans are scheduled to vote for president.

CNN reported that WHO convened its emergency “mpox” committee amid concerns that a deadlier strain of the virus had spread into four additional regions in Africa. More than 17,000 cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported in 13 countries in Africa since the beginning of 2024 according to the outlet.

The monkeypox outbreak had previously been contained to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the outlet, independent “experts” on the committee met virtually Wednesday to advise WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to emphasize the “severity” of the situation. Following the discussion, Ghebreyesus announced that he had declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the highest level of health alarm under international law.

As CNN notes, PHEIC is a status given by WHO to “extraordinary events” that pose a public health risk to other countries through the international spread of disease. These outbreaks often require a coordinated global response.

The outlet further reports WHO previously authorized the Emergency Use Listing process for monkeypox vaccines along with a regional response plan requiring $15 million in funds. $1.45 million of these finds have already been distributed.

The current strain of monkeypox is deadlier than the previous one that entered America in 2022. Symptoms of monkeypox are quite nasty. They include a fever, a painful rash, body aches, enlarged lymph nodes, and extreme fatigue.

However, unlike COVID, monkeypox cannot be spread via the air and is nowhere near as contagious. Monkeypox spreads through close contact via kissing, touching, and sexual intercourse with someone is infectious. The virus is primarily spreading via sex and predominantly affecting gay and bisexual men like the previous strain.

Moreover, not a single case of the new variant has been located in the U.S. yet, but the CDC is requesting doctors to look out for symptoms like skin rashes and lesions. No other continent has reported infections at this point either.

It is unclear why WHO felt the need to declare a worldwide health emergency given these facts rather than one limited to African countries. No doubt this will spark a wave of speculation regarding other potential motives.