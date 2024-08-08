“He Is a Traitor” – Retired Soldier Who Served with Tim Walz Compares Him to Notorious Deserter Bowe Bergdahl (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, The Gateway Pundit reported on a report published in 2018 in the West Central Tribune. The report was co-written by retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr in 2018 but is now making the rounds since Democrats announced they had chosen radical Governor Tim Walz to be Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 election. Behrends and Herr served in the military with Tim Walz.

In their letter to the West Central Tribune, the veterans exposed what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.

Apparently, Tim Walz has a long history of embellishing his military record. The punishment for Stolen Valor crimes is up to a year in prison.

Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has lied about his military career:

September 18, 2001: Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years. Early 2003: Selected to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. Late Summer 2003: Deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion to Italy for six months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Spring 2004: Returned to Minnesota and selected as Command Sergeant Major of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion. August 5, 2004: Photographed at a protest outside a President Bush campaign rally. September 17, 2004: Conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major. Early 2005: Battalion received warning order for mobilization to Iraq. May 16, 2005: Walz retired, leaving his battalion without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer as they prepared for deployment. September 10, 2005: Reduced to Master Sergeant as he failed to meet the conditions of his promotion and dropped out of the academy. November 2005: Offered to fundraise for his battalion’s Christmas trip while they trained for deployment. 2006-2007: Battalion deployed for 22 months. Walz elected to the House of Representatives in November 2006, claiming to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress. November 1, 2006: Tom Hagen, Iraq War Veteran, wrote a critical letter to the editor of the Winona Daily News about Walz abandoning his unit. “Here are a couple of sentences from the letter: But even more disturbing is the fact that Walz quickly retired after learning that his unit -southern Minnesota’s 1-125 FA Battalion – would be sent to Iraq. For Tim Walz to abandon his fellow soldiers and quit when they needed experienced leadership most is disheartening.” Walz’s Response: Claimed he reenlisted for four years and retired a year before his battalion’s deployment, despite official records showing a six-year reenlistment and retirement before the end of this period.

Veteran Tom Behrends, who replaced Tim Walz on his ‘05 combat deployment to Iraq went on with Megyn Kelly this week. Behrends compared Tim Walz to famous deserter Bowe Bergdahl during the interview, adding that when the US and his troops needed him, “he ran.”

Tom Behrends: The warning order was already out. Everybody knew they were going. And I don’t know if… He’s never responded why to anybody, really, except that I had to quit to run for Congress, which is a lie, like a lot of the other one, a lot of the lies he tells. But he basically said that. But I don’t know if he was a coward when he originally did it or if he felt, well, I’m in over my head. If I go there, I’m going to get people killed. Or maybe deep down, he felt I’m incompetent… He’s very good at talking and doing that. I got to give him credit there. He loves hearing himself talk. The Star Tribune reporter I talked to way back when, he actually said, Well, isn’t that treason? I said, Well, treason is probably one level over and above what he did. I said, Because that’s selling the country out to another nation. If you’re a double agent spy or something. I mean, that’s one thing. He is a traitor because a traitor is basically a person who betrays a country. And that is what he did. And then I got thinking about him, about that Bergdahl guy that just walked away from his unit in Afghanistan. And I was like, that literally is what Tim Walz did. He is a deserter, too. It’s a different version of it. But a soldier who leaves or runs away from service or duty with the intention of never returning, that is exactly what he did. He had no intention of ever coming back in the guard or filling out one more day in combat. When he pulled the plug and was gone, he basically said, ‘Tough crap, United States. I’m getting the heck out of here. ‘ And yeah, I’m not ashamed to call him a traitor or a deserter. If you’re just lying for political gain or you’re lying just because you think that’s what the people you’re talking to want to hear, that’s not good as a leader of a country. I mean, to me, that’s just… It’s indescribable how somebody can do that. As far as the soldiers out there, there’s an awful lot of them. Before 2000, I had never been to war. I had never been… I’ve been overseas training here and there.

Video via Megyn Kelly.