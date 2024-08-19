Harris Campaign Kicked Out Patrons From Pennsylvania Sandwich Shop to Bring in Staged “Customers” For Kamala’s Visit Tonight (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are making stops in western Pennsylvania on their bus tour ahead of the DNC convention in Chicago, which begins on Monday.

Harris took a few softball questions from the press outside of Primanti Bros sandwich shop in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris took a few questions from the press outside of Primanti Bros. in Moon. She was asked about her campaign in Pennsylvania, a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and other topics. Will post second half of video in thread pic.twitter.com/ILZygNfbBw — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) August 18, 2024

The Harris-Walz campaign actually kicked out patrons at Primanti Bros to bring in staged “customers” for Kamala Harris’s visit!

The Harris/Waltz campaign kicked out patrons at @primantibros at 4PM to bring in staged “customers” for Kamala’s visit tonight. Trump supporters gathered next door to properly welcome their fake campaign to Allegheny County! @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/ohWj6kMJ8h — Joshua Herman (@Joshuakherman) August 18, 2024

Trump supporters posted in front of Primanti Bros in Moon trolled Kamala Harris.

Harris-Walz last stop is Primanti Bros in Moon, where they are being greeted by a group of Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/wPwAxMS0th — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) August 18, 2024

Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County Councilman, documented the Kamala campaign’s astroturfing.

“You’re terrible people!” the Trump supporters shouted as white vans pulled up to the sandwich shop.

“They kicked us out of Primanti Bros so they could get their paid actors inside,” one Trump supporter said.

