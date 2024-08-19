Harris Campaign Kicked Out Patrons From Pennsylvania Sandwich Shop to Bring in Staged “Customers” For Kamala’s Visit Tonight (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are making stops in western Pennsylvania on their bus tour ahead of the DNC convention in Chicago, which begins on Monday.

Harris took a few softball questions from the press outside of Primanti Bros sandwich shop in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

The Harris-Walz campaign actually kicked out patrons at Primanti Bros to bring in staged “customers” for Kamala Harris’s visit!

Trump supporters posted in front of Primanti Bros in Moon trolled Kamala Harris.

Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County Councilman, documented the Kamala campaign’s astroturfing.

“You’re terrible people!” the Trump supporters shouted as white vans pulled up to the sandwich shop.

“They kicked us out of Primanti Bros so they could get their paid actors inside,” one Trump supporter said.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 